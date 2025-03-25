  • Services

Local TD uses Dáil to raise lack of Gardaí in three East Galway towns

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD has used the Dáil to raise the lack of Gardai in three East Galway towns.

Deputy Albert Dolan said there are vacant stations in Ardrahan, Eyrecourt and Ahascragh – and wanted to know if Gardaí will be assigned there to serve the community.

Speaking in response, Minister Niall Collins said if additional resources are made to the Galway division, it will be considered.

But he added that it’s crucial to note that these areas are still being actively policed.

Fianna Fail Deputy Dolan said Gardaí at the heart of the community are extremely important.

