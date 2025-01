This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is urging households to avail of Government support following Storm Eowyn.

Roscommon-Galway Fianna Fáil TD Dr. Martin Daly is encouraging people to avail of the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme.

It offers immediate financial support for essential needs such as food, structural repairs, clothing and household items.

Deputy Daly says the scheme aims to provide assistance after severe weather events: