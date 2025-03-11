Local TD "trembles" at push for Garda facial recognition technology

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD has told the Dáil she “trembles at the thought” of the use of facial recognition technology by Gardaí.

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly was contributing to a debate on policing and community safety.

She said there’s too much of a push on technology, while dismantling the idea of community Gardaí based in the heart of local areas.

Following the Dublin riots in 2023, Government approved the fast-tracking of legislation to allow Gardaí to use facial recognition technology in certain circumstances.

Deputy Connolly claimed it will not make people feel any safer.