Local TD tells Taoiseach home-builders "feel scammed" by development contributions

Published:

  Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Young home-builders in East Galway feel like they’re “being scammed” over development contributions to Galway County Council.

That’s according to local TD Albert Dolan, who’s raised the issue with the Taoiseach in the Dáil.

He says the sentiment has become more widespread since the development levy waiver was “taken away”.

Fianna Fail Deputy Dolan argued people feel they don’t get any value for money in terms of infrastructure in their areas.

He’s what Deputy Dolan had to say – and how Taoiseach Micheal Martin responded.

