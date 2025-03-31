Local TD tells Dáil rural communities 'stuck in time' over lack of wastewater infrastructure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway East TD Pete Roche has told the Dáil that many Galway rural communities are ‘stuck in time’ due to the lack of wastewater infrastructure.

The Fine Gael Deputy says investment is needed as it is totally hampering growth and development in rural towns and villages.

He said Tuam’s wastewater capacity is stretched, while villages such as Kilconly, Craughwell, Abbeyknockmoy, Ardrahan, Barnaderg, Monivea and Corofin are at maximum capacity

Deputy Roche told the Dáil that these issues need to prioritised to allow for more housing to be built