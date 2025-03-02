Local TD tells Dáil not one single affordable house built in East Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Not one single affordable home has been delivered in East Galway in many, many years.

That’s according to Galway East TD Louis O’Hara, who’s told the Dáil it’s little wonder we’re in a housing crisis when we look at the Government’s record.

The Sinn Fein TD also claimed the Government misled the public by focusing on housing commencement notices rather than the number of homes completed last year.

Deputy O’Hara then took aim at plans to abolish Rent Pressure Zones.