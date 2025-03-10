  • Services

Local TD slams "unacceptable" delays to Ballinasloe anti-social behavior taskforce

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is criticising “unacceptable” delays to an anti-social behavior taskforce for Ballinasloe.

The establishment of the taskforce was announced last month, and it’s being set up by Galway County Council working with Gardaí and local stakeholders.

But Roscommon/Galway Deputy Claire Kerrane says it’s since been revealed that it cannot be established until legislation is passed in the Dáil.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane told John Morley this issue cannot afford to wait.

