Local TD slams Government for failure to publish Wind Energy Guidelines

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway East TD Louis O’Hara has slammed the Government for its failure to publish new long-awaited Wind Energy Guidelines.

The Sinn Féin TD is calling for modern guidelines which can regulate several proposed developments across the county.

He says people are often frustrated by a lack of consultation regarding developments, and new guidelines would help resolve this issue.

Deputy O’Hara told our reporter Sarah Slevin that the current guidelines are completely out-of-date:

