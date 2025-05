This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD has slammed the Government for failing to properly resource Galway’s local authorities for housing.

This comes as new stats reveal just 32 of the 68 empty social homes in the city will be filled this year

And only 35 of the 171 vacant homes in the county will be returned to use by the end of 2025

Sinn Féin Galway East Deputy Louis O’Hara says we need more urgency from the Government