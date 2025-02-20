Local TD "sickened" by Government hypocrisy on getting things done 'overnight'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD says she’s “sickened” by the Government’s hypocrisy on the ability to get things done ‘overnight’.

Galway West Deputy Mairead Farrell has spoken for the second time in the Dáil on the Government’s so-called “railroading” of legislation to increase the number of junior ministers.

Last week, she described it as “jobs for the boys” – and now she’s referred to it as “jobs for the boys, and mercs and perks”.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell claims the Government seems to be able to get things done very quickly when it suits them.