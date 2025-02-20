  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Local TD "sickened" by Government hypocrisy on getting things done 'overnight'

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local TD "sickened" by Government hypocrisy on getting things done 'overnight'
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD says she’s “sickened” by the Government’s hypocrisy on the ability to get things done ‘overnight’.

Galway West Deputy Mairead Farrell has spoken for the second time in the Dáil on the Government’s so-called “railroading” of legislation to increase the number of junior ministers.

Last week, she described it as “jobs for the boys” – and now she’s referred to it as “jobs for the boys, and mercs and perks”.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell claims the Government seems to be able to get things done very quickly when it suits them.

More like this:
no_space
Call for urgent action to address derelict hotel in Portumna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are calls for urgent action to be taken to deal...

no_space
LIDL's new Moycullen store to open this day week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLIDL's new store in Moycullen is set to officially op...

no_space
Carrying Galway in his heart

Conamara man Tom Durkin emigrated to New York 40 years ago and established several successful bus...

no_space
Staying local for some red decadence

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Decadence is…looking out on a rainy Sunday m...

no_space
Galway’s reality check up North no harm ahead of clash with Donegal

Inside Track with John McIntyre ONLY time will tell if what happened to Galway’s footballers i...

no_space
When will the real Donald Trump be clear to us all?

World of Politics with Harry McGee There was a game show on TV in the 1970s with a novel conce...

no_space
Pub marks 80th anniversary with pints for five cents

There was no one giving out about the price of the pint when a Galway pub marked its 80th birthda...

no_space
Irish Times editor reflects on shifting landscape in John Cunningham lecture

Journalism has changed beyond all recognition over the past two decades – and while the exclusive...

no_space
Up to 16,000 farmers still awaiting payments in ‘nightmare scheme’

THE ongoing delay in ACRES payments – in some cases up to 18-months – has been described as ‘a di...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up