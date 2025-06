This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is seeking funding to continue the ‘Warm Home Hub’ in Westside.

It’s a free, drop-in service that provides advice to residents on sustainably upgrading and retrofitting their homes.

But the current EU funding stream has now ended – and new funding won’t be available until next Spring.

But Deputy John Connolly thinks every effort has to be made to ensure there’s no interruption to this vital service.