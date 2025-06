This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The West of Ireland needs an ‘AI Hub’ to ensure we remain competitive and at the cutting edge of technological innovation.

That’s according to Galway East TD Albert Dolan, who’s used the Dáil to ask when the Government would introduce a new western regional enterprise plan.

Deputy Dolan said the use of AI is accelerating at a pace never seen before – and we have to get ahead of it.