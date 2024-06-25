Local TD says “wasted” electricity at night should be given to those struggling to heat homes
“Wasted” electricity generated at nighttime when there’s little demand should be given to those struggling to heat their homes.
That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten, who’s echoing a recommendation made by an Oireachtas committee.
A report from the committee on social protection says smart metres could be configured to provide free electricity units at night-time to those at risk of energy poverty.
Deputy Naughten says there are many nights when far more energy is generated by wind turbines than is needed – and is essentially wasted.
