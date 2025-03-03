Local TD says uncertainty in Claregalway over ongoing liquidation of Xerotech completely unacceptable

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD says there’s great “uncertainty” in Claregalway over the ongoing liquidation of battery technology firm Xerotech.

The firm announced it was shutting down just days after a major battery combustion incident that saw Claregalway Corporate Park and local schools evacuated.

Since then, liquidators have been appointed and are currently in the process of dismantling the business, including industrial-sized lithium-ion batteries.

Local school principal Alan Mongey says he wrote to the County Council’s Environment section over five weeks ago for assurances that the process is being monitored.

But he told John Morley that five weeks later, he still hasn’t gotten a response – and Fianna Fail TD John Connolly says that’s not acceptable.