Local TD says Storm Eowyn shows West has 'creaking infrastructure' that needs addressing

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell is claiming that the West of Ireland has a ‘creaking infrastructure’ that needs to be addressed.

Deputy Farrell believes the damage in Galway from storm Éowyn really highlights the need for specific improvements to be made.

She says the West is being left behind, especially when it comes to roads, transport, water treatment, and broadband.

Deputy Farrell is calling on Minister Jack Chambers to outline a detailed plan to address the issue

