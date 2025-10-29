Local TD says stats show most asylum seekers "chancing their arm"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD has told a Dáil committee the number of asylum applications being refused suggests most are “chancing their arm”.

Deputy Albert Dolan said there are many people who come into the country legally and make enormous contributions.

But the Galway East Fianna Fail TD claimed there is no doubt Irish people have lost confidence in the states ability to process those who claim asylum.

Deputy Dolan further pointed out there seems to have been huge increases in applications in recent years.

Here’s part of an exchange he had with Oonagh McPhillips, Secretary General at the Department of Justice.