Local TD says Government must face reality of failures within state care system

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Government has to face the reality of ongoing failings within the state care system.

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane, following the publication of a final report on the ‘Grace Case’.

A Commission of Investigation found there was neglect in the care of ‘Grace’, who has severe disabilities, at a foster home.

Deputy Kerrane says any suggestion from Ministers there’s been marked improvement in the treatment of vulnerable children in state care couldn’t be further from the truth.

She claims Government has been warned time and time again that Ireland’s care system is at breaking point.