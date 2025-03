This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Government is falling short in addressing the long-running crisis in care, support and services for people with eating disorders.

That’s according to local TD Claire Kerrane, who’s raised the matter in the Dáil.

She said there’s a desperate need for more inpatient beds and specialist training.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane told Tánaiste Simon Harris she recently attended a briefing by Cared Ireland, which laid bare how people are struggling.