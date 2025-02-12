Local TD says electricity standing charges should be suspended for time people left without power

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

PSO levies and standing charges on electricity bills should be suspended for the time people were left without power.

That’s according to Galway East Sinn Fein TD Louis O’ Hara, as the ESB says all homes should have been reconnected overnight.

He points out the ESB made almost €900m in profit last year and it’s the very least it could do to compensate those affected.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy O’ Hara says people are furious and some recognition has to be shown.