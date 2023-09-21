  • Services

Local TD says councillors have no real power because of Government mistrust

Published:

Local TD says councillors have no real power because of Government mistrust
Galway Bay fm newsroom – City and County Councillors no longer have any real power because sucessive Governments have never trusted them.

That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who was speaking during a Dáil discussion on the direct election of a Mayor for Limerick next year.


She said it’s an illusion that we are giving more local power and democracy – and claimed we’re doing the exact opposite.

Deputy Connolly argued that over the years, the power of local authorities and local councillors has been constantly eroded.

And she told the Dáil that she doesn’t believe that the Mayor of Limerick will have power in practice.

