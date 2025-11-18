Local TD says Childrens Hospital dispute shows need for more transparency

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Long-running disputes over the ongoing construction of the National Children’s Hospital clearly show the need for more transparency in public spending.

That’s according to Galway East TD Albert Dolan, who says the public have been hearing about the overspend for years, but don’t know how it’s being spent.

It’s after the board published purchase-order listings for the first time, that cover from the start of 2024 to the middle of this year.

Deputy Dolan says the public needs to have better access to how public money is being spent.