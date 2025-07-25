  • Services

Services

Local TD says children need to toughen up and grow up a bit quicker

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local TD says children need to toughen up and grow up a bit quicker
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice has some strong words today on the need for children to entertain themselves during the summer break

The Galway/Roscommon TD says children need to toughen up adding that he wants to see children grow up a bit quicker.

It comes after the Education Minister Helen McEntee defended the length of the summer holidays.

Independent Ireland TD Michael Fitzmaurice says children in the past didn’t have to rely on their parents for entertainment:

More like this:
no_space
Plans lodged for new School of Medicine at University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for a new School of Medicine a...

no_space
Unemployment up across Galway in past month

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAlmost 500 more people have become unemployed across ...

no_space
365 Freedom of Information requests to three public bodies in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM365 Freedom of Information requests were made to thre...

no_space
Call for action on "free for all" camper-van parking in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is to consider greater enforcemen...

no_space
Doubt cast on traffic filter light at Thermo King junction

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDoubt's been cast on the potential for a traffic filt...

no_space
City's first ever rain gardens thriving on Sea Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe city's first ever rain gardens are thriving on Se...

no_space
Two major Galway developments shortlisted for 2025 Planning Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo major Galway developments have been shortlisted f...

no_space
Galway United face old foes Wexford in home Cup battle

HAVING won the two editions since its inauguration in 2023, Galway United Women have a strong aff...

no_space
Galway United fail to spark in unconvincing FAI Cup win

Galway United 2 Tolka Rovers 0 GALWAY United will take on non-league opposition in this sea...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up