Local TD says children need to toughen up and grow up a bit quicker

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice has some strong words today on the need for children to entertain themselves during the summer break

The Galway/Roscommon TD says children need to toughen up adding that he wants to see children grow up a bit quicker.

It comes after the Education Minister Helen McEntee defended the length of the summer holidays.

Independent Ireland TD Michael Fitzmaurice says children in the past didn’t have to rely on their parents for entertainment: