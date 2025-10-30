Local TD pleads for investment in 3rd level courses through Irish

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is calling for more Government investment to increase the number of third level courses offered through Irish.

Speaking in the Dáil, Galway West TD John Connolly said 8 percent of children can attend primary school through Irish.

He pointed out less than 4 percent move to secondary school as Gaelige – and less than 1 percent undertake third level through Irish.

Fianna Fail Deputy Connolly – who is himself a fluent speaker – argued we should look at the model in Wales.