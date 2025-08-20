Local TD makes fresh push for report into actions taken following the 2018 Walker report into Portiuncula's maternity services

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local TD Claire Kerrane has made a fresh push for a report into the actions taken following the 2018 Walker report into Portiuncula Hospital’s maternity services.

At today’s meeting between TDs and HSE representatives the deputy asked the Head of HSE West for a breakdown of the actions taken on each of the report’s 154 recommendations.

Deputy Kerrane says she made the same request to the Minister for Health last month but today the HSE’s Tony Canavan has committed to look at compiling the actions taken.

The HSE has said it sees no return to full restoration of maternity services at Portiuncula which has resulted in a well-supported public and political campaign against this move.

The Portiuncula Maternity Alliance has collected thousands of signatures following the decision to divert high-risk pregnancies to other facilities.

Last Saturday thousands of people attended a public rally marching from the centre of the town to the hospital.

Roscommon/Galway Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane says the public needs clarity on the 2018 Walker report in addition to the recently completed reviews and those currently underway