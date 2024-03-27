Local TD lambasts government failure to deliver strategy on tackling Ash Dieback
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane, has lamblasted the Government’s failure to deliver a strategy for addressing ash dieback.
Farmers, forestry owners and representative organisations have called for a government response to the issue for some time,
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
An independent review which has been published emphasises that the situation is now a national emergency.
Forestry Minister Pippa Hackett says a long-awaited action plan will be submitted for approval in the very near future.
However, Sinn Féin Agriculture spokesperson Claire Kerrane says no solution has been made available for over five months.
The post Local TD lambasts government failure to deliver strategy on tackling Ash Dieback appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Mother and two daughters who died in Mayo crash named locally
A mother and her two daughters from Moycullen who died in a road crash in Mayo yesterday have bee...
Plea for Galway motorists to report accidents so funding can be secured for blackspots
There are many dangerous blackspots across the road network in Galway that funding cannot be secu...
Councillors pour further pressure on Eamon Ryan over termination of Aircoach Galway-Dublin service
County Councillors are aiming to pour further pressure on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan over the ...
Mother and two daughters from Moycullen who died in Claremorris crash not yet named
The mother and her two young girls from the Moycullen area who died in yesterday’s horrific...
Hail warning to come into effect in Galway at noon
A hail warning is to come into effect in Galway at noon. The hail warning will continue until 9 t...
President Higgins pays tribute to Tuam distinguished trade unionist the late Mick Brennan
President Higgins has paid tribute to Tuam trade unionist Mick Brennan, who has passed away at th...
Defibrillators donated to 7 hurling and camogie referees in East Galway in first of its kind initiative
Councillor Ivan Canning has donated defibrillators to 7 hurling and camogie referees in East Galw...
Free farm advisor clinics to take place in Oranmore and Tuam
Free in-person farm advisor clinics are to take place in Galway from next week They aim to provid...
Mother and two daughters who died in Claremorris crash are from Galway
The mother and her two young daughters who died in yesterday’s horrific Claremorris road cr...