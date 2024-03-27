  • Services

Local TD lambasts government failure to deliver strategy on tackling Ash Dieback

Published:

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane, has lamblasted the Government’s failure to deliver a strategy for addressing ash dieback.

Farmers, forestry owners and representative organisations have called for a government response to the issue for some time,


An independent review which has been published emphasises that the situation is now a national emergency.

Forestry Minister Pippa Hackett says a long-awaited action plan will be submitted for approval in the very near future.

However, Sinn Féin Agriculture spokesperson Claire Kerrane says no solution has been made available for over five months.

The post Local TD lambasts government failure to deliver strategy on tackling Ash Dieback appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

