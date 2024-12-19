Local TD highlights urgent need for "proactive" measures ahead of future storms

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Proactive measures are needed to mitigate the impact of future storms.

That’s according to Roscommon Galway TD Dr. Martin Daly, who feels better preventative measures can be taken against power outages and fallen trees.

The issue has come to the forefront in recent weeks, after many rural areas were badly affected by severe weather and left without power for long spells.

Fianna Fail Deputy Daly says back-up measures are needed across all areas particularly at risk of storm damage