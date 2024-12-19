  • Services

Services

Local TD highlights urgent need for "proactive" measures ahead of future storms

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local TD highlights urgent need for "proactive" measures ahead of future storms
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Proactive measures are needed to mitigate the impact of future storms.

That’s according to Roscommon Galway TD Dr. Martin Daly, who feels better preventative measures can be taken against power outages and fallen trees.

The issue has come to the forefront in recent weeks, after many rural areas were badly affected by severe weather and left without power for long spells.

Fianna Fail Deputy Daly says back-up measures are needed across all areas particularly at risk of storm damage

More like this:
no_space
Call for urgent counselling supports for women struggling in city direct provision centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for urgent counselling supports for wo...

no_space
Galway City Council reports negative gender pay gap for 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council has again reported a negative gen...

no_space
Day Three of Galway Bay FM's Christmas Charity Challenge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's Day Three of Galway Bay fm's Christmas Charity C...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala approves apartment block overlooking Lough Atalia

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanala has approved an apartment block over...

no_space
Local TD says awarding of ATU Galway contract to BAM controlled firm raises questions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD says the awarding of a contract for buildi...

no_space
Sod turned on new €1m Ability West facilities in Portumna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe sod has been turned on significant new facilities...

no_space
Fianna Fáil's Mike Crowe to be co-opted to City Council on Friday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFianna Fáil's Mike Crowe is to be co-opted to Galway ...

no_space
Noel Grealish says he would be "very interested" in a ministerial position when discussions begin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Noel Grealish says he would be "very i...

no_space
Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney viewed as likely candidate for Cabinet role

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's reported that Galway East Independent TD Sean Ca...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up