Local TD frustrated over slow pace of rollout of National Broadband Plan
Galway Bay fm newsroom – We’re over halfway through the timescale for the rollout of the National Broadband plan – but it’s only reached 27 percent of targetted households.
Deputy Sean Canney accepts COVID-19 caused delays, but argues we’re long past that issue and more urgency is badly needed.
Overall, the plan aims to connect over half a million homes, businesses, schools and farms to high speed fibre broadband by 2026.
But speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Canney claimed that as of July, only 156 thousand premises have been passed.
He also said there is a misconception that the plan is only for rural areas.
