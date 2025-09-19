  • Services

Local TD demands standardised approach to road safety outside schools

Local TD demands standardised approach to road safety outside schools
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is demanding a standardised approach to road safety outside all schools.

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane says it’s a widespread issue, with many schools in desperate need of works.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane claims she’s repeatedly asked that a central fund be established by Government to fund any works that are needed.

But she says the Education Minister has “washed her hands” of the issue – saying it’s the responsibility of local councils.

