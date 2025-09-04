  • Services

Local TD demands Ministers attend recalled Dáil committee amid ongoing school strikes

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is demanding that senior Government Ministers attend a recalled Dáil committee amid the ongoing school secretaries and caretakers dispute.

Roscommon/Galway Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane says her party has secured the early return of the Education Committee.

And she wants Education Minister Helen McEntee and Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers to attend next week.

Deputy Kerrane says the impasse and the inexplicable lack of engagement from Government so far cannot continue.

