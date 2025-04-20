  • Services

Local TD demands immediate action on ED mental healthcare report

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Government must take immediate action on this week’s report on mental healthcare in hospital emergency departments.

That’s according to Galway East TD Louis O’Hara, who’s reacting to the report released by the Mental Health Commission.

It expressed concern over the inconsistent level of services provided nationwide and identified issues at UHG and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Sinn Fein Deputy O’Hara says the report is a shocking indictment of the current system.

