Local TD demands Government stop "squandering" public money on IPAS centres

The Government must stop “squandering” public money on contracts for IPAS centres that are blatantly profiteering.

That’s according to Galway East TD Louis O’ Hara, who’s raised the matter in the Dáil.

He outlined serious concerns around the spending of public funds expressed in a recent report from the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Sinn Fein Deputy O’ Hara accused the Government of trying to blame everyone and everything rather than take some accountability.

Deputy O’ Hara said the report is a “damning indictment” that speaks for itself.