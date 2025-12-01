  • Services

Local TD demands DAA be held to account over ongoing dispute

Local TD demands DAA be held to account over ongoing dispute
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Dublin Airport Authority must be held accountable for spiralling costs associated with an ongoing dispute between its board and CEO.

That’s according to Galway East TD Louis O’Hara, who says the legal costs are approaching a quarter of a million euro.

He also alleges vast sums are being spent by the semi-state company on perks for directors, and a potential exit package for the current CEO.

The Sinn Féin TD claims the situation is an insult to taxpayers and the chaos has gone on for far too long

 

