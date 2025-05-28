  • Services

Local TD demands answers on delays to ACRE payments to farmers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Local TD is demanding answers on delays to the ACRE payments to many farmers.

Addressing the Dáil, Galway East TD Albert Dolan said not a week goes by where he doesn’t have farmers contacting him about the delays.

He wanted to know what has gone so wrong, and what is being done to resolve it.

Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon accepted much of the blame is on the Department’s side – but assured progress is being made on the issue.

Fianna Fail Deputy Dolan said in no other profession would it be acceptable to have payment delays of this kind.

