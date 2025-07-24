  • Services

Services

Local TD critical of red tape holding up Ballinasloe anti-social behavior taskforce

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local TD critical of red tape holding up Ballinasloe anti-social behavior taskforce
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is hitting out at what amounts to ‘red tape’ holding up a long-planned anti-social behavior task-force in Ballinasloe.

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane says it’s almost six months since a commitment was given on its creation.

She also points out it’s almost a month since the Justice Minister signed the necessary regulations.

But, Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane says the taskforce still cannot be setup because a “guidance document” is still being prepared.

She argues it’s hard to understand why that work wasn’t done months ago.

 

More like this:
no_space
Do Not Consume Notice for 400 customers on Tully – Tullycross water supply

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for 400 custo...

no_space
Decline in new home completions in Galway city and county

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew home completions in Galway City and County decrea...

no_space
Do Not Consume Notice for 400 customers in Tully – Tullycross water supply

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for 400 custo...

no_space
Plans to demolish controversial Ballybane pub and replace with student block

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been unveiled to demolish a controversial ...

no_space
Replacement ladders at Blackrock diving tower may need environmental assessment

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMReplacement ladders at Blackrock in Salthill may have...

no_space
Do Not Swim notices lifted at Ballyloughane and Grattan beaches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDo Not Swim notices have been lifted at Ballyloughane...

no_space
Test results for Ballyloughane and Grattan Beaches expected today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResults from tests carried out at Ballyloughane and G...

no_space
Sustainable lab certs awarded to 8 University of Galway research spaces

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSustainable laboratory certs have been awarded to 8 r...

no_space
Row of derelict homes in Portumna to receive major refurbishment and upgrade

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA row of vacant houses on St Bridget’s Road in Portum...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up