Local TD critical of red tape holding up Ballinasloe anti-social behavior taskforce

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is hitting out at what amounts to ‘red tape’ holding up a long-planned anti-social behavior task-force in Ballinasloe.

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane says it’s almost six months since a commitment was given on its creation.

She also points out it’s almost a month since the Justice Minister signed the necessary regulations.

But, Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane says the taskforce still cannot be setup because a “guidance document” is still being prepared.

She argues it’s hard to understand why that work wasn’t done months ago.