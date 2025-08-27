Local TD critical of Government delay in engaging with school secretaries and caretakers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is criticising the Government for its delay in engaging with school secretaries and caretakers.

Around two thousand members of staff are due to begin indefinite strike action tomorrow morning, due to their exclusion from the public service pension scheme.

Trade union Forsa held a meeting with their members in Dublin last night, and have since posted strike action times on social media

The Government is to attend talks with the Fórsa Trade Union at the Workplace Relations Commission today

Galway East Sinn Féin TD Louis O’Hara says however this should have been addressed long before now