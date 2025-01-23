Local TD concerned new drainage regulations will wreak havoc for farmers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is concerned the new regulations for marginally peaty land will wreak havoc for farmers.

The incoming Government intends to pass regulations which will require landowners to apply for planning permission to drain these lands.

Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice believes this will have a catastrophic impact on farmers.

Independent Ireland Deputy Fitzmaurice says to his knowledge the new drainage regulations will be signed in the coming weeks or months: