Local TD concerned at 50% surge in community healthcare waiting lists
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is very concerned that waiting lists for community healthcare have surged by over 50% in the past five years.
He says the lack of affordable housing is driving young, qualified health service personnel out of the country.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
In May, just under 234 thousand people were on waiting lists for assessments or community services.
Roscommon/Galway Independent Ireland TD Michael Fitzmaurice says this alarming increase is due to systemic failures in healthcare staffing and the housing sector.
The post Local TD concerned at 50% surge in community healthcare waiting lists appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Portable E-coli test for water developed in Galway
A new portable technology for on-the-spot testing of drinking water quality to detect E.coli bact...
Number of vacant homes in Galway still 50% higher than national average
The number of vacant homes across Galway is still almost 50% higher than the national average. Th...
Long-serving staff members celebrate 30 years of Boston Scientific
Ten employees at Boston Scientific are celebrating a milestone achievement this year – they...
Loughrea-based wastewater company Glanua buys UK’s Aqua Operations
Loughrea-based wastewater engineering company Glanua has bought UK company Aqua Operations. The U...
Chanelle Pharma appoints new CEO
Loughrea based pharmacutical company Chanelle Pharma have appointed a new CEO with immediate effe...
New figures show electric car registrations in Galway fall by 42% so far in 2024
New electric car registrations in Galway so far for 2024 have fallen by just over 42% compared to...
Supply of second-hand homes in West and Northwest down by 60 per cent over past decade
The supply of second-hand homes in the West and Northwest area is down by 60 per cent over the pa...
Farm Relief Services, which have strong presence in Galway, rebrand as FRS Co-op
The Farm Relief Services, which have a strong presence in Galway, have returned to their roots wi...
Galway businesses get €3.7 million under Increased Cost of Business grant
Galway businesses have been allocated over €3.7 million this year under the Increased Cost of Bus...