Local TD concerned at 50% surge in community healthcare waiting lists

Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is very concerned that waiting lists for community healthcare have surged by over 50% in the past five years.

He says the lack of affordable housing is driving young, qualified health service personnel out of the country.





In May, just under 234 thousand people were on waiting lists for assessments or community services.

Roscommon/Galway Independent Ireland TD Michael Fitzmaurice says this alarming increase is due to systemic failures in healthcare staffing and the housing sector.

