Local TD calls out proposers of major solar farm near Monivea over lack of consultation

Galway East TD Albert Dolan has called out the proposers of a major solar farm development near Monivea.

Power Capital Renewable Energy is looking to construct the farm at Belleville – between Monivea and Abbeyknockmoy.

One public consultation event has taken place, but Deputy Dolan says very few affected residents were invited, while a second meeting did not go ahead.

The Fianna Fáil TD is calling on the proposers to restart the consultation process to ensure people are well-informed