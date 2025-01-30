Local TD calls for review into how the ESB's 'Vulnerable Customer Register' is operated

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane is calling for a review into how the ESB’s ‘Vulnerable Customer Register’ is operated.

The register aims to ensure customers on the list are looked after in the case of a power outage.

101 thousand homes, farms and businesses are still without power after Storm Eowyn, and Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane believes people on the register should be supplied with a generator.

Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane says Ireland can afford it