This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is calling for more urgency from the National Transport Authority on promised new bus services on the Athenry to Galway city route

Sinn Féin Galway East TD Louis O’Hara says Athenry has been without a daytime bus service to the city since September of last year.

Deputy O’Hara says it’s very inconvenient for workers and students and is an unacceptable situation for a town of Athenry’s size.