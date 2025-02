This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is calling for a cross-community response to tackle crime in Ballinasloe.

Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane believes the local people are terrified due to the rise in crime.

She’s writing to the Garda Superintendent, Galway County Council and other stakeholders seeking an urgent taskforce.

Deputy Kerrane says everyone needs to work together so that people feel safe in their homes: