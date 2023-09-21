Local TD believes Dáil protestors were seeking violent confrontation
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Protestors outside Leinster House yesterday were looking to provoke a violent confrontation.
That’s the opinion of Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon, after a number of politicians required Garda escorts to leave the building.
Politicians and staff were also verbally abused throughout the day, and 13 arrests were made as a result of the demonstrations.
The incident has been widely condemned, and security at Leinster House is to be reviewed as a result.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Fine Gael Deputy Cannon said the protest started out “reasonably civil” earlier in the day.
