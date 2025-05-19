  • Services

Local TD accuses Tánaiste of 'misleading public' on wastewater infrastructure

Published:

  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local TD accuses Tánaiste of 'misleading public' on wastewater infrastructure
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD has challenged the Tánaiste about ‘misleading the public’ on investment in wastewater infrastructure.

It follows the announcement of €1bn for Irish Water to support increased housing supply.

But Sinn Féin TD Louis O’Hara claims it’s not additional funding but a different way to fund the current programme.

Tánaiste Simon Harris in response insisted the €1 billion is additional funding, but acknowleged that more invested is needed.

Deputy Louis O’Hara said he can deny the funding – but not the reality on the ground.

