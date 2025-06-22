Local TD accuses Taoiseach of "reality-defying" statements on housing

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD has accused the Taoiseach of making “reality-defying” statements on housing.

Speaking in the Dáil, Galway West TD Mairead Farrell referenced comments made by Micheal Martin at the National Economic Dialogue.

She said she couldn’t believe it when she heard him say that fundamental reform was being delivered to create a sustainable housing system.

Then, taking aim at Housing Minister James Browne, Deputy Farrell claimed that his latest changes would not help anyone.