  • Services

Services

Local Senator says health conversations should be ‘naturally folded into’ school day

Published:

Local Senator says health conversations should be ‘naturally folded into’ school day
Share story:

Local Senator Pauline O’Reilly says conversations around our health should be naturally folded into the school day.

The Green Party Senator has welcomed plans by Government to unveil a scheme for women to avail of free hormone replacement therapy.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

She feels realy progress has been made in recent years with the likes of the free contraception scheme and menopause clinics.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Senator O’Reilly says there are ways to create subtle awareness around different health issues

The post Local Senator says health conversations should be ‘naturally folded into’ school day appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 6

Episode six explores Young People and Media Literacy – what are they learning in our school...

no_space
People of Galway encouraged to discuss palliative care ahead of awarenesss week

People in Galway are being encouraged to discuss palliative care as its national awareness week a...

no_space
Several Galway areas still impacted by power outages following Sunday night’s storm

A few areas of Galway are still impacted by a loss of electricity, caused by Sunday night’s...

no_space
Extra services for Galway confirmed in new train timetable

Irish Rail has confirmed extra train services for Galway in a new timetable. Along with seven add...

no_space
Large attendance brave the elements at the recent 104th Claremorris Show

There was a large attendance at the 104th Claremorris Agricultural Show held at the  Athletic Gro...

no_space
Galway lifeboat stations’ crews mark the RNLI’s 200 year anniversary

The crews from the Aran Islands, Clifden and Galway lifeboat stations joined over 200 other lifeb...

no_space
New appointment at Údarás

Údarás na Gaeltachta has announced the appointment of Ruairí Ó Néill as the organisation's Direct...

no_space
Campaigners’ delight at project’s inclusion in All-Island Review

The reopening of the rail track from Athenry, through Tuam and onto Claremorris has been describe...

no_space
Planning refused for major housing development in Oranmore

Planning permission has been refused for a major housing development in Oranmore. Marshall Yards ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up