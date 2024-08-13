Local Senator says health conversations should be ‘naturally folded into’ school day
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Local Senator Pauline O’Reilly says conversations around our health should be naturally folded into the school day.
The Green Party Senator has welcomed plans by Government to unveil a scheme for women to avail of free hormone replacement therapy.
She feels realy progress has been made in recent years with the likes of the free contraception scheme and menopause clinics.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Senator O’Reilly says there are ways to create subtle awareness around different health issues
