Local senator says Government must be "open and transparent" about disability funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local senator says the government must be “open and transparent” about funding announced for the disability sector in Budget 2026.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Anne Rabbitte said the boost is very welcome – but the sad reality is that it’s only as good as the team on the ground that delivers services.

Fianna Fail Senator Rabbitte – who is a former Minister for Disability – said the Government must make it crystal clear how and when the money will be used.