Local senator says education campaign needed following HHC ban

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Now that the controversial synthetic cannabinoid HHC has been banned in Ireland, there needs to be an education campaign rolled out for teenagers.

That’s according to local Senator Shane Curley, who says they may not be aware of how dangerous the substance can be.

A recent study at UHG found a strong link between HHC use and first time cases of psychosis.

Until yesterday, the substance was widely and legally available to buy in certain retail shops, in the form of vapes or jellies.

And Fianna Fail Senator Curley told Galway Talks there was a clear marketing strategy behind it