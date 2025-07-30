  • Services

Services

Local senator says education campaign needed following HHC ban

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local senator says education campaign needed following HHC ban
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Now that the controversial synthetic cannabinoid HHC has been banned in Ireland, there needs to be an education campaign rolled out for teenagers.

That’s according to local Senator Shane Curley, who says they may not be aware of how dangerous the substance can be.

A recent study at UHG found a strong link between HHC use and first time cases of psychosis.

Until yesterday, the substance was widely and legally available to buy in certain retail shops, in the form of vapes or jellies.

And Fianna Fail Senator Curley told Galway Talks there was a clear marketing strategy behind it

More like this:
no_space
Ardrahan man jailed for abuse of teenage girl 20 years ago

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA 72-year-old Ardrahan man has been jailed for three ...

no_space
Tuam supermarket plans axed in favour of new homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for a large supermarket in Tuam have been axed ...

no_space
Galway Races Ladies Day online applications open this evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOnline applications for tomorrow's Galway Races Ladie...

no_space
Plans lodged for major redevelopment of Gort Town Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for a major project to redevel...

no_space
Funding for 5 Galway projects under Local Festivals and Summer Schools Scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM5 Galway projects are to receive funding under the go...

no_space
Funding of €21m for 'groundbreaking' Galway health-tech projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding of €21m has been awarded for two 'groundbreak...

no_space
DK Connemara Oysters secures two wins at global Great Taste Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDK Connemara Oysters has secured two wins at the Grea...

no_space
Two more reviews into care provided to women and babies at Portiuncula Hospital now complete

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSeven reviews into the care provided to women and the...

no_space
Affordable Housing info evening in Knocknacarra next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn information evening on Affordable Housing will be ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up