This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local senator has used the Seanad to raise the plight of the “forgotten” Irish diaspora in Argentina.

Irish emigrants arrived in the South American country in large numbers from the early 1800’s until the early 1900’s.

Today, the modern Irish-Argentine community is estimated to be up to one million strong.

And Senator PJ Murphy said they should be shown some level of preferential treatment when they travel here.