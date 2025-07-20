Local Senator questions lack of political diversity on RTÉ

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local Senator has used the Seanad to raise concerns about an apparent lack of political diversity on RTÉ.

Ahascragh-based Senator Ronan Mullen claimed social progressive points of view tend to dominate, sometimes to the point of exclusion of more conservative views.

He said he has no issues with differing viewpoints, but coverage should reflect genuine diversity of opinion on any given topic.

Senator Mullen suggested there is considerable public disquiet about a lack of balance on many issues.

He then claimed that the Director General of RTÉ didn’t seem too receptive to the idea of an audit.