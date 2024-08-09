Local Senator insists Government will continue to support once-off rural housing

Once-off rural housing developments will continue to be supported by the Government.

Last year an expert panel called on the Government to place restrictions on once-off rural housing.

Senator Crowe argues the newest National Planning Framework does not contain major changes on rural housing.

He claims once-off housing is vital for rural communities to thrive.

